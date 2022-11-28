Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNFP opened at $84.10 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

