Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE PIPR opened at $147.81 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

