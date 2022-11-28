Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.5 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

