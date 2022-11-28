Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,941 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Ladder Capital worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 88.12 and a quick ratio of 88.12. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

