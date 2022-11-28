Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.52 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

