Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Trinseo worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

