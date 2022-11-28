Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of CorVel worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 13.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at $67,635,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,635,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,251 shares of company stock valued at $662,270. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

