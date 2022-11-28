Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,922 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Shutterstock worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $52.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

