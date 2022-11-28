Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,907 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Harmony Biosciences worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $522,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,271 shares of company stock worth $33,200,674 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.