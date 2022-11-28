Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 97,961 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 97,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.