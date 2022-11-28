Prudential PLC Acquires 10,642 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

