Prudential PLC Buys 265 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 330,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 212,109 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

