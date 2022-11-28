Prudential PLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $604.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

