Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 40.3% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VICI Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 422,568 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

