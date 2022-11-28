Prudential PLC Has $508,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

