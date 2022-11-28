Prudential PLC Has $514,000 Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of MRVI opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

