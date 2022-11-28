Prudential PLC Has $541,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

RMD stock opened at $229.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.