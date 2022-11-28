Prudential PLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 444,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

