Prudential PLC Has $553,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,577,900. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $268.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

