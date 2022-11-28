Prudential PLC Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

