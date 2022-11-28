Prudential PLC Invests $525,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

