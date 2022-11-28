Prudential PLC Invests $540,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,415,000 after buying an additional 138,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,450,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,702,000 after buying an additional 69,727 shares during the period.

Shares of BAP opened at $153.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

