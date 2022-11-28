Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.83 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

