Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

