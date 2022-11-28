Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 535.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 397,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $64.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

