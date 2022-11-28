Prudential PLC Purchases 4,549 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

