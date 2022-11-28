Prudential PLC Purchases New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.05 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

