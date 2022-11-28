Prudential PLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,804,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,791,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

