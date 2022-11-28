Prudential PLC Sells 109 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $133.36 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

