Prudential PLC Sells 111 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $155.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

