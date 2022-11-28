Prudential PLC Sells 1,247 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

