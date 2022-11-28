Prudential PLC Sells 95 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.