Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

