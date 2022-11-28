Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,071 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Xencor worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Xencor stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

