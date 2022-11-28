Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,384 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in B&G Foods by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in B&G Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in B&G Foods by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.