Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,325 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 103.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 303,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,200,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 776,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

