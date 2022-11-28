Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

