Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 268.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.9% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.69.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

