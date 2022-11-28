Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

