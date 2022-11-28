Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Equinox Gold worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

