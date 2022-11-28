Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

