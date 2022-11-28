Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.78 Million Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Xperi worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Xperi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.35 on Monday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

