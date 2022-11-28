Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.91 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

TT opened at $178.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.