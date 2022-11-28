Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.93 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 279.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 195,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 470.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 126,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.