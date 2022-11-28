Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,692 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

