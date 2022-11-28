Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

