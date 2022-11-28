Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.08 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $15.18 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

