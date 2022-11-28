Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
HOPE opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp
In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.