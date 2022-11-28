Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

