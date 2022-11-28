Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.13 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $456.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.87. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

