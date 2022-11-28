Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

